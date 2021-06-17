New task force will record, study and memorialize forgotten African-American burial sites

TAMPA, Fla. — We're expecting to learn more about a new task force designed to uncover lost African-American burial grounds across Florida. They'll also recommend strategies to help record and preserve them, ensuring those who are gone are not forgotten.

Elected leaders, including Tampa Democrats Rep. Fentrice Driscoll and State Senator Janet Cruz, are coming together in a press conference on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to explain more on how Florida will move forward with memorializing lost grave sites.

One of the first forgotten African-American burial sites to be uncovered was the Zion Cemetery underneath the Robles Park housing development in Tampa.

Tampa Housing Authority Archaeologists found more than 140 coffins around Robles Park Housing Development in Tampa, uncovering the lost Zion Cemetery.

Burial sites have also been uncovered under Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. There are also even more lost graves across the Tampa Bay area and around the state.

CONTINUING COVERAGE | 145 coffins found on the property of King High School in Tampa

During this year's state legislative session, Driscoll introduced HB 37.

As she told other lawmakers during the session in April, the goal is to create a task force for studying and identifying abandoned African-American cemeteries.

"The lands on which African-American cemeteries were contained at times were sold without any regard to those who were buried there," Driscoll said. "With House Bill 37, we now find our chance to work on this issue as a state and think through the best ways to honor those who were forgotten and oftentimes degraded."

The governor signed HB 37 into law earlier this month and it will take effect on July 1.

The task force must hold its first meeting by August 1, 2021. They will also be required to submit a report by January 1, 2022, detailing their findings and recommendations to the governor and state lawmakers.

The task force will end in March 2022, per state statute.