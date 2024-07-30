New poll shows Trump leading Harris in Florida

The latest poll of Florida voters shows favorable numbers for former President Donald Trump.

The poll was conducted by the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL). Researchers polled 774 people who said that they planned to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

It was conducted between July 24 and July 27, according to the university.

Of those polled, 49% said they would vote for Trump, 42% said they would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, 4% said they would vote for another candidate and 6% were undecided or did not answer.

The poll also showed that the respondents supported Amendment 3, which would allow adults to use marijuana for personal use. Sixty-four percent supported the amendment, while 34% said they would vote no.