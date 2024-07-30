Watch Now
New poll shows Trump leading Harris in Florida

This combination photo shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Just 99 days before Election Day, a fundamentally new race is taking shape with new candidates, a new issue focus and a new outlook for both parties. Harris is smashing fundraising records and taking over social media. Republicans are fearful and frustrated as they struggle to accept the new reality that Trump's victory is no sure thing. (AP Photo)
The latest poll of Florida voters shows favorable numbers for former President Donald Trump.

The poll was conducted by the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL). Researchers polled 774 people who said that they planned to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

It was conducted between July 24 and July 27, according to the university.

Of those polled, 49% said they would vote for Trump, 42% said they would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, 4% said they would vote for another candidate and 6% were undecided or did not answer.

The poll also showed that the respondents supported Amendment 3, which would allow adults to use marijuana for personal use. Sixty-four percent supported the amendment, while 34% said they would vote no.

