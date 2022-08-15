Watch Now
NASA's Artemis I launch: Everything you need to know

John Raoux/AP
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard, hidden from view by the service structure, prepares for its rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. While at the pad the rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a tests to verify systems and practice countdown procedures. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 15:22:41-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — On Monday, August 29, NASA hopes to take a big step forward to getting man back on the moon with the launch of the Artemis I moon rocket.

ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the launch and will have Forrest Saunders live from Cape Canaveral on the 29th.

What is Artemis I?

Artemis I is a test of NASA's deep space exploration systems, including the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The program was named after Apollo's twin sister in Greek mythology in an attempt to pay homage to its earlier predecessor.

NASA hopes to break records with Artemis I. The flight without a crew will travel almost 300,000 miles from earth and thousands of miles beyond the moon. This will be the furthest a spacecraft built for humans has gone. Additionally, NASA plans for Orion's mission to take place over the course of four to six weeks, which will be the longest a ship for astronauts has stayed in space without docking to a station.

Why is it important?

If all goes well during their first test flight, NASA could be inviting astronauts to climb aboard as early as 2023 to travel through space. It could also re-establish NASA and help solidify the Space Coast as the premier space launch area in the United States along with providing another big shot in the arm for Florida tourism.

Where is the launch?

Artemis I will take off from Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center. There will be three designated viewing areas for guests featuring live commentary and large screens for video coverage.

What time should I arrive?

Artemis I is expected to launch at 8:33 a.m. on August 29. The visitor complex parking opens ahead of the launch at 3:30 a.m., while the main security gate opens at 3:45 a.m.

What do I need to watch?

A launch viewing package must be purchased online prior to the event, which can be found here. Packages cost $99 and include two-day admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, access to launch day events, and a commemorative launch lithograph.

Purchasers should be aware that the launch date is subject to change, and packages are non-transferable. Preferred parking is available for an additional $15, but has limited availability.

How long is the mission?

  • Launch date: Aug. 29, 2022
  • Mission duration: 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes
  • Total distance traveled: 1.3 miIlion miles
  • Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)
  • Splashdown: Oct. 10, 2022

The Space Launch System Rocket by the numbers:

  • Height— 322 feet
  • Mass at Liftoff — 5.75 million pounds
  • Thrust at Liftoff — 8.8 million pounds
  • Payload to the moon — 59,000 pounds

The Orion Spacecraft by the numbers:

  • Crew and Service module height — 26 feet
  • Pressurized volume — 690.6 ft3
  • Mass to the moon — 53,000 pounds
  • Return mass at landing — 18,200 pounds

How large of a project is Artemis I?

Businesses and agencies from all over the United States and the world have played a part in getting Artemis I this close to the launch. NASA created a map showing just how massive of a scale the project has been ahead of its first launch.


