NASA targets November 14 for next launch attempt of Artemis I

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA has announced it will target Monday, November 14, as the new liftoff date for the Artemis I.

The window for a possible launch on November 14 will last approximately 69 minutes and opens at 12:07 a.m.

The Artemis I mission has been delayed multiple times since officials first tried to launch it on Aug. 29. The spacecraft had issues with a hydrogen leak that required NASA to reseal a tank. After performing bleed tests on the tank last month.

According to NASA, "inspections and analyses over the previous week have confirmed minimal work is required to prepare the rocket and spacecraft to roll out to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida following the roll-back due to Hurricane Ian."

After the standard maintenance and minor repairs, NASA plans to roll the rocket back to the launch pad as early as Friday, November 4.

If the November 14 window is missed, NASA has backup launch opportunities on November 16 at 1:04 a.m. and November 19 at 1:45 a.m.

The next Artemis mission isn't scheduled until 2024. While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.

NASA has not said whether the months of delays to Artemis I could push back the launch of Artemis II.