NASA's Artemis I launch scrubbed after fuel leaks

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After fears of weather problems and a possible crack, it was a fuel leak that prompted NASA to scrub the launch of the Artemis I rocket Monday morning.

NASA launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson called off Artemis' launch attempt due to an issue with an engine bleed on the core stage.

As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak. The fueling was already running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms off Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket was set to represent a milestone in the quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

The next launch opportunities are Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5.

The launch window for September 2 would begin at 12:48 p.m. with a two-hour window to get off the ground. The mission would be 39 days instead of the original 42, and the rocket would

splash down on October 11.

The window for September 5 would begin at 5:12 p.m. with a 90 minutes window to get off the ground. This launch date allows for the initial 42-day flight, and the rocket would splash down on October 17.