Multiple Floridians arrested for alleged violence during insurrection at Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — Federal officials arrested four men and one woman out of Lakeland last week for their alleged role in the January 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

According to a federal arrest warrant, authorities arrested Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Joseph Daniel Hutchinson, III, Joshua Christopher Doolin, Michael Steven Perkins, and Olivia Michele Pollock for their alleged role in the 1/6 insurrection.

The arrest warrant says on 1/6 at nearly 2 p.m., Jonathan Pollock charged at Capitol Police near the steps of the Capitol with a flagpole before it was wrestled away from him. The FBI said Pollock then charged at the fence and pushed it forward while screaming “Let’s Go!” As the fence gave way, agents said Hutchinson and another unnamed associate pulled the fencing away giving rioters unobstructed access to the police in the area.

The FBI said once the gate was down, Pollock then allegedly charged the police line and hurdled rioters in order to attack the police. Pollock allegedly grabbed one officer and pulled him down the steps toward the rioters and did the same with another officer who tried to assist the first officer. The arrest warrant said Pollock fell and then kneed an officer in the face before then punching an officer in the face. Pollock then pushed another officer to the ground by choking him, the FBI said.

According to the arrest warrant, Pollock is then thrown down by another officer as Hutchinson steps in to help Pollock back to his feet. At this point, the FBI said Hutchinson, who was followed by Olivia Pollock carrying a flagpole with an American Flag, and others took up a fighting stance against a line of officers with riot shields. Pollock then allegedly fought with an officer before taking his riot shield.

The arresting document said Pollock was then pushed from behind by other rioters while holding the riot shield in front of himself as they charged the line. Doolin allegedly had a flagpole on his shoulder pointing the end at officers in a javelin-like stance. Federal authorities said Doolin appeared to be hit by chemical spray and dropped the flagpole that was then retrieved by Perkins and thrown towards Pollock and the police officers on the scene.

As this was happening, a police officer was allegedly pulled into the crowd at the base of the steps of the Capitol. As other officers rushed to assist, Perkins allegedly picked up a flagpole off the ground and thrust the flagpole into the chest of a police officer running in to help the other officer in the crowd. Federal agents said Perkins then raised the flagpole over his head and brought it down in the direction of another officer, appearing to strike that officer in the back or the back of the head.

Olivia Pollock allegedly tried to stop a police officer who was running into the melee to help an officer who had been pulled into the crowd. The FBI said Olivia engaged with an officer and wrapping him up and attempting to strip the baton from him. As the riot got worse, Olivia allegedly struck another police officer.

By just before 3 p.m., the group was allegedly near the Capitol entrance and Doolin had zip ties tucked into his belt. Jonathan Pollock then allegedly tried to pull another police officer into the crowd and began screaming at the crowd, “We didn’t come all this way just to stand here!” and “We didn’t come this far just to push back the cops!” the arrest warrant said.

The FBI said by 4:32 p.m., Jonathan Pollock was slamming into another police line and pushing a riot shield into the line to prevent officers from defending themselves against the attacks. He allegedly remained there until at least 4:46 p.m.

According to the arrest warrant, each defendant will face multiple charges for their alleged roles in the criminal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.