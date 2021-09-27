MSD Public Safety Commission meeting Monday and Tuesday, set to discuss Alyssa's Law implementation

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission is meeting Monday and Tuesday.

During Monday’s meeting, officials will talk about the implementation of Alyssa’s Law, a statewide panic button system.

Alyssa’s Law is named after Alyssa Alhadef, a 14-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victim.

All public and charter schools were required to install the system, known as Alyssa’s Alerts, by August.

This is the first school year districts have had access to the silent panic alarms.

It’s a mobile app that teachers and staff can use to quickly reach out to first responders.

The commission is expected to discuss how the implementation has been going, and the process of integrating it with local 911 call centers, as an effort to prevent any more tragedies.

Also during Monday’s meeting, as officials work to improve safety statewide, the committee is requesting an update and looking into an investigation in Lee County where a former elementary school assistant principal claims her school was not reporting violent threats.

“Three students threatened to bring a bomb to school. There was not even a referral for that. We don’t know about it, the state doesn’t know about it. Nobody is going to know to step in,” said Peggy Slichter, former Lee County Assistant Principal.

Monday’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. and Tuesday’s meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.

You can find the agenda for both days here.