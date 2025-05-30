Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for missing Lantana teen: FDLE

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — Missing Child Alert issued for missing Lantana teen

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they have issued a Missing Child Alert for Chloe Mazzetti, 15, from Lantana.

She was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Water Tower Way in Lantana.

FDLE said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes. She may be carrying a glitter backpack and a skateboard.

FDLE also said she may be traveling to the Cocoa Beach area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lantana Police Department at 561-540-5701.

