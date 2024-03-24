Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Pensacola

A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Pensacola.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee, Mariah West was last seen in the area of the 200th block of South 61st Avenue.

Police describe West as a 5'5" tall black female with brown hair and brown eyes, and approximately 180 pounds. She has a double nose piercing, a tattoo of a butterfly on her left hand, and a tattoo of scripture on her left forearm.

Anyone with information about Mariah's whereabouts is being urged to call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.