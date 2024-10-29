Missing Child Alert issued for five-year-old girl from Jacksonville area: FDLE

FLORIDA — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 5-year-old from the Jacksonville area. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Amira Wentz was last seen in the 3600 block of Philips Highway.

Wentz might be with Jessica Dambrogio in a white Honda Accord with GA tag number S1785932.

They may be in the Jacksonville, Clay County area, according to officials.

Wentz is a white-Hispanic female, 4 feet tall, 45 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Dambrogio is a white-Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with grey hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Dambrogio or Wentz is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.