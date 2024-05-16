Missing Child Alert canceled for 9-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Missing Alert out of Jacksonville canceled by Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they were searching for Layla Jenkins, who disappeared from the 5400 block of 110th Street on May 13.

The child has been found and is safe, according to the FDLE.

They added that Jenkins may be in the company of Nikita Adside. She is described as a Black female who is five feet and four inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Adside may also have a tattoo of the name "Layla" on her throat.

FDLE said the two may be near the 1800 block of Myrtle Avenue or Harts Road and Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville.

If you see Jenkins or Adside, authorities said to not approach them. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the case, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.