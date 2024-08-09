Missing child alert issued for 8-year-old Homestead girl: FDLE

HOMESTEAD, Fla — A Missing Child Alert was issued for an 8-year-old Homestead girl. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Liah Meza went missing Friday in the area of the 40th block of Northwest 1st Avenue in Homestead.

Meza is 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

FDLE says that the child may be with Yailen Roche and Geovany Maresma-Burcet.

Roche is 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

Maresma-Burcet is 5'5", 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

They may be traveling in a white 2021 Honda Pilot with FL tag number QEAE24. The SUV has a bike rack that obstructs the rear license plate.

Authorities say they may be heading towards Lafayette, LA.

FDLE says if you spot them, contact police and do not approach them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is being urged to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.