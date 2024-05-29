Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old last seen in Fort Myers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for 3-year-old Sofi Tran, who was last seen in the 2200 block of McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement describes Sofi as an Asian female who is 3 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has short hair that has been dyed blonde and brown eyes. Both of her ears are pierced, and her teeth may appear crooked.

FDLE said Sofi may be in the company of Linh Tran, a 5'4" Asian male with brown eyes and hair that may appear pink with blonde tips.

Law enforcement said if they are located, do not approach them. Instead, immediately contact authorities.

Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is being urged to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.