Missing Child Alert issued for 3 girls last seen in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for three girls.

Natasha Arnold is a white 14-year-old female who is 5'2" with blue eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray bottoms, and black and white socks.

Rycki Turbeville is a white 13-year-old female who is 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and navy blue pants.

Amie Dydel is a white 11-year-old female who is 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue capri pants.

The girls were last seen in the area of the 2800 block of 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth, Florida.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children are being asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.