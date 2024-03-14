Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Florida girls last seen over a week ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued after two girls went missing in Lehigh Acres over a week ago.

Florida officials said Brenda Mateo Juarez, 12, and Marlyn Lopez Gondinez, 15, went missing from the 2000 block of Wanda Avenue North in Lehigh Acres on March 5. Their last known location was the 4700 block of Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Officials described Juarez as white-Hispanic. She is four feet and one inch tall and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They also described Gondinez as white-Hispanic. She is four feet three inches tall and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials added that the girls may be in the company of an unknown man.

If you have any information on these children, contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.