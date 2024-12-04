Missing Child Alert issued for 2 children under 5 years old missing from the South Daytona area

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for two small children missing from the South Daytona area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Zhavion Watson, 1, and Zyvel Watson, 4.

The children were last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Oak Meadow Circle.

Authorities said the children could be with James Watson III. Watson is described as 5-foot-11, weighs 205 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair.

They may be traveling in a 2016 white BMW X6 with the Florida tag DRS3997, or a 2005 gold Hummer H2 with a temporary Florida

tag number DSS9432.

If located, officials advise people not to approach. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Daytona Police Department at 386-323-3568 or 911.