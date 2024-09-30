Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida boy in wheelchair

NAPLES, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared from Naples last Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dylan Helms was last seen on Sept. 26 in the 5800th block of Whitaker Road. He was wearing a black beanie, white tank top and khaki or black plants.

Officials described Helms as a white male who is 4 feet and five inches tall and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. They added that Helms is a double-leg amputee, is in a wheelchair and his hair may be longer than pictured.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300 or 911.