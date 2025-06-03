Missing Child Alert cancelled for 14-year-old last seen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Missing Child Alert has been cancelled for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Jacksonville, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Leland "Mikey" Scales is now safe.

FDLE previously said Scales was last seen in the 6900 block of West Beaver Street wearing a black Spiderman t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Officials described Scales as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.