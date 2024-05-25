Watch Now
Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Fort Walton Beach

Posted at 11:10 PM, May 24, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Suryansh "Arav" Tripathi, who was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the child, who is known to respond to the name Arav, was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and green shorts.

FDLE describes Suryansh as a 5'10" male who is 130 pounds with black hair and black eyes. His race is unknown.

Authorities believe he may be traveling north from the Okaloosa Island Beach area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-651-7400 ext 1, or 911.


