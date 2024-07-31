Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy last seen in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who officials said disappeared on July 30.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for Ahmir Collier, who was last seen in the 800 block of Meiner Boulevard in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He is considered endangered.

Officials described Collier as a Black male who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

They added that he was last seen wearing a white shirt, a white hooded sweatshirt and black basketball shorts. He could also possibly be wearing eyeglasses.

If you have any information about Collier, contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.