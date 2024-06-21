Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old boy last seen in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared from Live Oak on Thursday.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Scott Koehn III, was last seen in the 21300 block of 168th Street wearing a camouflage hoodie, pants and slip-on cowboy boots.
Officials described Koehn as a white male who is four feet and nine inches tall and 90 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information about Koehn, contact the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222 or 911.
