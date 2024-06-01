Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old Florida boy last seen in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for an 11-year-old Florida boy last seen in Winter Park.

C'Jay Brown was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black boxers with no shoes. The FDLE describes him as a black male who is 4'10" and 98 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

C'Jay was last seen in the area of the 500 block of South Lakemont Avenue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313, or 911.