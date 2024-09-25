Missing 2-year-old from Vero Beach found deceased: FDLE

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was canceled after a 2-year-old boy who disappeared on Tuesday was found deceased.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Shamar Windhom went missing from the 2800th block of 71st Circle in Vero Beach.

Officials reported early Wednesday morning that Windhom was found deceased.

"Our prayers go out to Shamar's family, loved ones and community," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release.

There are no other details available at this time.