Measles case confirmed at Florida high school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A measles case was reported in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, making it the first case for Florida in 2025.

According to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed that the case was reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest.

A district spokesperson told WPLG that parents and staff have been notified about the case.

Officials did not say if the case concerned a staff member or student, but FLHealthCharts.gov gives an age range of 15-19 years old.

During an ongoing outbreak in Texas, the Texas Department of Health Services said last week that 146 measles cases have been reported. Twenty patients have been hospitalized, and most cases are in children aged 5 to 17 years old.

While most cases are in patients that were unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status, five cases were found in people who said they have been vaccinated.