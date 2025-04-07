Man killed by stray bullet outside of Orlando's Magic Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was killed after he was struck by a stray bullet in an Orlando parking lot early Sunday morning.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 2:19 a.m. in the Magic Mall's parking lot. When they arrived, they found Joseph U. Phillips, who had been shot.

The Orlando Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police learned that Phillips had been a patron at D'Junction Island Bar and Restaurant and had stepped outside just as a group in the parking lot began to argue. During the altercation, the suspect, later identified as Keishawn A. Richards, pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot another person involved in the argument.

Instead, Phillips was hit by the stray bullet, killing him.

Richards was taken into custody at his home by the OPD SWAT team and charged with manslaughter with a weapon.