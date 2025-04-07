Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Man killed by stray bullet outside of Orlando's Magic Mall

Police line and flashing lights
WXYZ
Police line and flashing lights
Posted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was killed after he was struck by a stray bullet in an Orlando parking lot early Sunday morning.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 2:19 a.m. in the Magic Mall's parking lot. When they arrived, they found Joseph U. Phillips, who had been shot.

The Orlando Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police learned that Phillips had been a patron at D'Junction Island Bar and Restaurant and had stepped outside just as a group in the parking lot began to argue. During the altercation, the suspect, later identified as Keishawn A. Richards, pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot another person involved in the argument.

Instead, Phillips was hit by the stray bullet, killing him.

Richards was taken into custody at his home by the OPD SWAT team and charged with manslaughter with a weapon.

“Like my mom said, in Inside Out 2, it's like a core memory.”
ABC Action News spoke with the 11-year-old who went viral when she met her hero Paige Bueckers ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa.

Tampa 11-year-old goes viral after meeting UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.