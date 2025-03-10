Man crushed while working on SUV in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A tragic accident left a man dead while he was working on an SUV on Friday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the victim, 40, was working under an SUV when it rolled off its ramp and onto him. Deputies were called to the home on Sanborn Lane around 2:09 p.m. after two people returned and found the man unresponsive under the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead.

Deputies said there were no suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play found during the initial investigation.