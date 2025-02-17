Man accidentally shoots himself at Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is injured after he accidentally shot himself at a mall in Orlando on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man accidentally fired the gun and shot himself at The Florida Mall on South Orange Blossom Trail.

"Reports of a shooting at the Florida Mall are unfounded," OCSO said on social media. "There was an accidental discharge of a firearm and the only person injured is the person who was handling the firearm."

The mall is the largest shopping center in Central Florida, boasting over 250 shops and restaurants.

There is no other information available at this time.