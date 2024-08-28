Watch Now
Magic Kingdom was the most visited theme park in the world in 2023, report says

2020 Invision
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has topped the charts once again, making it the most visited theme park in the world in 2023, a new report says.

The 2023 Theme Index Report, released by the AECOM, Themed Entertainment Association and Storyland Studios, said the park drew 17.7 million visitors last year. Disneyland in California trailed behind, with less than half a million visitors.

Epcot saw an attendance of 11.98 million in 2023, an increase of 19.8%.

Theme Park2023 AttendancePercentage Change
Magic Kingdom17.72 million+3.4%
Epcot11.98 million+19.8%
Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando10.3 million-5.5%
Islands of Adventure10 million-9.3%
Universal Studios Florida9.75 million-9.3%
Disney's Animal Kingdom8.77 million-2.8%
SeaWorld Orlando4.34 million-2.5%
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay4 million-1.3%

Universal Orlando parks didn't have as great a year, with attendance at both Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida dropping 9.3%. Other Florida parks that made the top 20 included Disney's Animal Kingdom at 8.77 million, SeaWorld Orlando at 4.34 million and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at 4 million.

The eight Florida parks included in the top 20 saw 76.9 million attendees, while attendance worldwide increased by 3%.

