Magic Kingdom was the most visited theme park in the world in 2023, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has topped the charts once again, making it the most visited theme park in the world in 2023, a new report says.

The 2023 Theme Index Report, released by the AECOM, Themed Entertainment Association and Storyland Studios, said the park drew 17.7 million visitors last year. Disneyland in California trailed behind, with less than half a million visitors.

Epcot saw an attendance of 11.98 million in 2023, an increase of 19.8%.

Theme Park 2023 Attendance Percentage Change Magic Kingdom 17.72 million +3.4% Epcot 11.98 million +19.8% Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando 10.3 million -5.5% Islands of Adventure 10 million -9.3% Universal Studios Florida 9.75 million -9.3% Disney's Animal Kingdom 8.77 million -2.8% SeaWorld Orlando 4.34 million -2.5% Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 4 million -1.3%

Universal Orlando parks didn't have as great a year, with attendance at both Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida dropping 9.3%. Other Florida parks that made the top 20 included Disney's Animal Kingdom at 8.77 million, SeaWorld Orlando at 4.34 million and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at 4 million.

The eight Florida parks included in the top 20 saw 76.9 million attendees, while attendance worldwide increased by 3%.