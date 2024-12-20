LIST: What's open/closed on Christmas Day 2024 in Florida

Christmas is only a few days away! While people rush to get their last-minute shopping done before the holiday, some might be looking for places to shop and eat on Dec. 25.
Popular chains like Publix, Target, and Walmart are all closed on Christmas Day this year. If you're trying to find a grocery store on Dec. 25, it might be hard to find. But no worries, there are still plenty of places open to grab a bite to eat! Here's a complete list of what's open and what's closed on Christmas Day.
These stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though some may have modified hours:
- Starbucks
- McDonald's
- IHOP
- Burger King
- Wendy's
- Waffle House
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Village Inn
- Perkins
- Dunkin Donuts
- Golden Corral
- Red Lobster
- Applebee's
- Denny's
- Dominoes
These stores will be closed:
- Publix
- Walmart
- Aldi
- Costco
- Target
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Trader Joe's
- Winn Dixie
- Whole Foods
- Bonefish Grill
- Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Chili's
- Cracker Barrel
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
