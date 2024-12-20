LIST: What's open/closed on Christmas Day 2024 in Florida

Christmas is only a few days away! While people rush to get their last-minute shopping done before the holiday, some might be looking for places to shop and eat on Dec. 25.

Popular chains like Publix, Target, and Walmart are all closed on Christmas Day this year. If you're trying to find a grocery store on Dec. 25, it might be hard to find. But no worries, there are still plenty of places open to grab a bite to eat! Here's a complete list of what's open and what's closed on Christmas Day.

These stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though some may have modified hours:

Starbucks

McDonald's

IHOP

Burger King

Wendy's

Waffle House

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Village Inn

Perkins

Dunkin Donuts

Golden Corral

Red Lobster

Applebee's

Denny's

Dominoes

These stores will be closed:

Publix

Walmart

Aldi

Costco

Target

BJ's Wholesale Club

Trader Joe's

Winn Dixie

Whole Foods

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chili's

Cracker Barrel

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

