Life and loss in 94-minutes: A mom’s experience of Florida’s strict abortion ban

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News first profiled Deborah Dorbert in 2023. At the time, she was still pregnant and grappling with the reality that she would be forced to give birth to her child, knowing all too well there was zero chance of survival once outside the womb.

While Dorbert was pregnant, Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was in effect. On May 1, Florida’s 6-week ban will become the law of the land.

According to Dorbert’s doctors, her baby was diagnosed with Potter Syndrome, “a rare condition that affects the growth and function of a baby’s kidneys and other internal organs. There are several causes for this condition, but symptoms arise because of too little amniotic fluid in the uterus. This condition is life-threatening for the baby, and many infants have a short life expectancy,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The earliest it can be detected is between 12 and 18 weeks. Dorbert said she was around 23 weeks old when the anatomy scan showed the baby didn’t have kidneys. It was the day before Thanksgiving.

Deborah recalls the doctor telling her about her baby

Deborah Dorbert

The syndrome also causes the mom to lose most of her amniotic fluid, which can lead to excruciating pain. On April 2, Dorbert testified before members of Congress for the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee’s first field hearing on the threat to reproductive freedom.

“The next few months were the toughest times of my life as he continued to grow. I experienced horrible pain from the baby pushing up on different body parts. I struggled with my mental health experience depression and anxiety,” Dorbert said.

Dorbert testified that her son Kaiden, 4, was also traumatized as he watched her belly grow, waiting for his sibling to be born.

Debbie Dorbert testifies to Congress:

Dorbert Policy Testimony

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) 25th Congressional District asked Dorbert to testify:

U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Dorbert believes the pain and suffering they endured along with their child could’ve been prevented if she had been given a chance to make the decision she felt was right for her family.

Deborah's hope for baby Milo

Deborah and Lee Dorbert

Milo Evan Dorbert was born and died on March 3, 2023. His body was cremated by his parents.