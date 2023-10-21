Lawmakers returning in early Nov. to address Israeli conflict and more

Florida lawmakers are coming back early next month. The governor’s office and legislative leaders confirmed Friday that another special session is happening the week of November 6, running four days.

Among the goals— addressing the crisis in Israel by sanctioning Iran, property insurance, and hurricane relief.

Rumors of the special session emerged Wednesday when Florida House Speaker Paul Renner didn’t dismiss the idea as lawmakers issued this proclamation in support of Israel. Two days later, the governor’s press secretary confirmed the plans in a statement.

“I can confirm that the strongest sanctions against Iran by any state in the nation, as proposed by Governor DeSantis, will be part of an upcoming special session,” said Jeremy Redfern. “We look forward to working with the legislature to show Florida’s continued support for Israel.”

DeSantis offered the idea last week. If approved, it would forbid local governments from contracting with the country and the state from investing in Iranian industries.

“Following the horrific atrocities committed by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas against Israel, I am calling on the Florida Legislature to act swiftly to ensure our state does not send a penny to the Iranian terror state," said Gov. DeSantisin in a Friday statement on the special session. “I am glad to see the Legislature’s willingness to convene and address this along with other important issues for the state.”

The governor's idea for sanctions has gotten backing from high-ranking Republicans and some Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book sounded on board in a statement.

“Florida’s strong, bipartisan support for Israel means our legislature will always be ready to help fight against Hamas terrorism,” said the Democrat. “I support calls for a special session and look forward to doing all we can to help our friends in Israel.”

Iran has supported Hamas in the past but denied involvement in this latest conflict. Critics note that the nation already faces a list of federal sanctions and consider Florida’s proposals an overlap.

Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) suggested the sanctions were little more than political theater. The Democrat posted this— saying DeSantis’ special session would be “wasting Floridian taxpayer money for his failing Presidential bid.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell echoed the sentiment in a statement of her own.

“This looks like yet another case of Ron DeSantis using the Legislature to try to help his failing presidential campaign,” said the Tampa lawmaker. “We will be watching closely to make sure Floridians’ tax dollars aren’t wasted trying to impress out-of-state GOP primary voters.”

Lawmakers also planned to go further than sanctions. In a memo sent late Friday, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo listed several other topics for lawmakers to tackle next month. She listed more funding to protect against antisemitic violence and hate crimes, Idalia hurricane relief, boosting Florida’s universal school voucher program, and further help for the state’s ailing property insurance market— specifically by bolstering the My Safe Florida Home Program.

“We have seen heavy utilization of this initiative by families across the state who are seeking to fortify their homes against natural disasters while at the same time reducing their property insurance premiums,” said Passidomo. “During the special session, we would like to address the backlog of applications for the current program and begin the discussion of steps we can take to support this initiative moving forward.”

While legislative leaders have offered an outline of their plans, the most vital aspect— actual legislation— has yet to be filed. In previous special sessions, bill language wasn’t typically available to the public and lawmakers until a few days, sometimes hours, before leaders gaveled in.