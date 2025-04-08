Lawmakers propose bill that could cut funding to higher level courses like IB, AICE, AP

House Bill 5101 is raising concerns across Florida school districts.

State lawmakers are proposing to cut about 50% of funding for programs like dual enrollment, IB, AICE, and Advanced Placement.

The bill also takes aim at funding for CTE industry certification programs.

“It’s so important to fund our students. It’s so important to have those accelerated programs, those workforce development programs,” said Nadia Combs, Hillsborough County School Board member.

She told ABC Action News that the Hillsborough County School District would lose millions of dollars if this bill passes.

“We’re looking at probably about a $19 million cut,” said Combs.

That means cuts to classes, growing programs, and teacher bonuses related to those accelerated courses.

“To think that those bonuses, all those extra funds could be impacted, that’s really, really concerning. It doesn’t just impact public schools. It also impacts charter schools,” said Combs.

She believes this would directly impact students and the district’s ability to provide these higher-level courses.

“The impact on that is very concerning, very concerning. Parents need to be concerned. And parents also need to be really educated because educational funding is so important,” said Combs.

About 20,000 students in Hillsborough County are enrolled in an accelerated course.

Combs is concerned that cutting funding for these programs will make it more difficult for students to get into certain colleges.

“The idea that the cuts are going to impact our accelerated programs—how are we going to compete with other states, much less compete worldwide?” said Combs.

The bill was added to the Special Order Calendar to be heard on the House floor on April 9.