Lake Mary baseball team celebrates Little League World Series win at Disney World

Lake Mary Little League celebrates Little League World Championship with magical parade at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla on Thursday, Aug. 29. The players and coaches rolled through Magic Kingdom Park with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy in front of thousands of guests. The team and their families spent the rest of the day enjoying their favorite attractions at Magic Kingdom. (Olga Thompson, photographer)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lake Mary baseball team celebrated their Little League World Series win by taking a trip to Walt Disney World.

The baseball players and coaches teamed up with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy for a parade through Magic Kingdom Park in front of thousands of guests.

The team also visited the outdoor piano player at the baseball-themed eatery Casey's Corner for a short rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

The Lake Mary All-Stars team won the Little League World Series championship on Saturday, August 24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They came from behind to win over Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings.

Their win marked the first time a team from Florida brought home the title.

