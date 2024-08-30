Lake Mary baseball team celebrates Little League World Series win at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lake Mary baseball team celebrated their Little League World Series win by taking a trip to Walt Disney World.

The baseball players and coaches teamed up with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy for a parade through Magic Kingdom Park in front of thousands of guests.

The team also visited the outdoor piano player at the baseball-themed eatery Casey's Corner for a short rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

The Lake Mary All-Stars team won the Little League World Series championship on Saturday, August 24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They came from behind to win over Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings.

Their win marked the first time a team from Florida brought home the title.