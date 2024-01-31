Judge dismisses Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A U.S. judge dismissed Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) board on Wednesday.

DeSantis and the Secretary of Florida’s Department of Commerce, J. Alex Kelly, argued a lack of standing and Eleventh Amendment immunity, while the CFTOD argued that Disney’s claim fails on the merits.

The judge ruled that Disney lacks standing to sue the Governor or the Secretary, and its claims against the CFTOD fail on the merits because “when a statute is facially constitutional, a plaintiff cannot bring a free-speech challenge by claiming that the lawmakers who passed it acted with a constitutionally impermissible purpose.”

The lawsuit, which was filed by Disney in April 2023, was dismissed without prejudice "for lack of subject matter jurisdiction," meaning Disney is free to refile it again to try to meet the standing requirements.

In a statement to CNN, a Disney spokesperson said the company was not deterred by the ruling and planned to “press forward” with its case.

“This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here,” the spokesperson said. “If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with. We are determined to press forward with our case.”