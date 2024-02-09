2 dead, 3 survive jet crash on I-75 in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people died, and three others survived after a jet crashed on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road in southwest Florida Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the plane crashed into a car while trying to land.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed two deaths. The Naples Airport confirmed to ABC News that 3 people exited the plane alive, but the airport couldn't say if the survivors were injured.

As a result of the crash, the interstate between mile marker 111 and mile marker 105 in the area of the crash will be closed for 24 hours, the Sheriff's Office said.

FlightAware data showed the plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at a Columbus, Ohio, airport at 11:57 a.m. It then left Ohio at 1:02 p.m. and was expected to arrive at the Naples Airport at 3:12 p.m.

Helicopter video above the plane crash in SW Florida

Audio from LiveATC.net showed the plane was trying to turn back to the airport to land before having engine problems and declaring an emergency.

"We're clear to land, but we're not going to make the runway. We've lost both engines," the flight radioed to the tower.

FlightAware showed the plane is a Canadair Challenger twin jet. The owner reported on its website is East Shore Aviation LLC.

In a preliminary report, the FAA said five people were on board the flight.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash with the NTSB in charge of the investigation.