Jennifer Kesse: Police ask for tips 12 years after Tampa woman disappeared in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wednesday January 24, 2018 marks 12 years since the disappearance of Tampa native Jennifer Keese in Orlando.

Orlando Police have been searching for the then 24-year-old since she disappeared sometime between 10 p.m. on January 23, 2006 and 8 a.m. on January 24, 2006.

Investigators with the case say her car was found at the Huntington on the Green Condos. The condos are located about one mile from her home.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Relatives of Kesse and detectives who have been investigating her case will attend the news conference.

Lynx buses throughout Orlando will be traveling through the region to spread the word about the ongoing Jennifer Kesse investigation.

Thanks to our friends at @lynxbusorlando this bus will be traveling the region spreading the word about the ongoing Jennifer Kesse investigation. pic.twitter.com/cML7aPoBzA — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 24, 2018

Today marks 12 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse. At the Orlando Police Department, we never stop searching for missing persons.



We are asking anyone with information to call 321-235-5300 & ask to speak with detective in this case or @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/EIUXYoojVM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 24, 2018

If you have any information on Jennifer Kesse's disappearance, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.