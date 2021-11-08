It's official: Governor DeSantis files paperwork for 2022 re-election campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Removing any doubt about his immediate political future, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he filed paperwork to seek a second term as Florida's governor.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, DeSantis filed the paperwork Friday.

Governor DeSantis faces multiple Democratic challengers next year, including former Gov. Charlie Crist, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

While DeSantis' re-election bid is now confirmed, he remains a popular candidate to eventually run for president in 2024. The key will be if former President Donald Trump runs again. If Trump runs again, it could make it extremely difficult for any Republican to challenge him.

For now, DeSantis will keep his eye on the governor's office and let any decisions on 2024 come at a later date. However, DeSantis will keep his name in the national scene with several fights against the Biden Administration set to go to the courts.