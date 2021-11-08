Watch
It's official: Governor DeSantis files paperwork for 2022 re-election campaign

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 08, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Removing any doubt about his immediate political future, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he filed paperwork to seek a second term as Florida's governor.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, DeSantis filed the paperwork Friday.

Governor DeSantis faces multiple Democratic challengers next year, including former Gov. Charlie Crist, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

While DeSantis' re-election bid is now confirmed, he remains a popular candidate to eventually run for president in 2024. The key will be if former President Donald Trump runs again. If Trump runs again, it could make it extremely difficult for any Republican to challenge him.

For now, DeSantis will keep his eye on the governor's office and let any decisions on 2024 come at a later date. However, DeSantis will keep his name in the national scene with several fights against the Biden Administration set to go to the courts.

