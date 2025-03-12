Insurance expert breaks down insurance bills to watch in the upcoming session

A report released last month showed that sky-high insurance rates are the primary concern for Florida voters.

The report was released by the Associated Industries of Florida ahead of the legislative session that started last week, with property insurance costs ranking as the top issue for Floridians at 33%.

So we are looking at what lawmakers are doing in Tallahassee to bring you relief, and what insurance bills could actually have some traction this year.

I spoke with industry leaders with the Insurance Information Institute to break down the insurance bills and packages that are getting the most talk right now.

HB 851: Trust Funds/My Safe Florida Home Trust

HB 393: My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program

First, a series of bills will refund and replenish the My Safe Florida Home program and create a trust to keep it permanently each year.

As we know, the home hardening program has had great success offering homeowners up to $10,000 in state grants to make improvements to their homes and bring down rates.

It's quickly run out of money two times now.

HB 1437: Auto Insurance At Fault

Another bill to watch is on auto insurance. This bill would repeal Florida's no-fault auto insurance laws and convert it to an at-fault state.

It would require drivers to carry bodily injury and property damage coverage, which the Insurance Information Institute says will raise rates.

HB 451: Insurance Practices

HB 947: Expenses in personal injury or wrongful death actions

HB 1551: Attorney fees in insurance matters

Also on the radar is a series of bills on insurance tort reform

Many would reverse some of the reform lawmakers passed in 2022 to bring down litigation against insurance companies, where Florida was leading the way, causing rates to skyrocket.

That reform did away with things like one-way attorney fees, where the insurance companies would cover all fees no matter if they won or lost in court. Insurance leaders said that's why the market is recovering so well right now.

But attorneys now said it makes it nearly impossible for policyholders to sue if they need to fight an unjust claim.