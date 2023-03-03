'I wish I could've taken the bullet': Parents of Dylan Lyons and T'Yonna Major share a similar grief

ORLANDO, FLA. — The parents of Dylan Lyons spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday after their son was shot and killed near Orlando.

Gary and Beth Lyons said their son wanted to be a professional. He grew up in Philadelphia and attended the University of Central Florida. He started his journalism career in Gainesville before getting a job at News 13 in Orlando.

"Dylan went to UCF for journalism. He loved being a reporter just loved it. He always told me he wanted to tell the story for the people," said Gary Lyons.

Dylan Lyons was shot and killed nearly a week ago after a suspect in an earlier shooting returned to the scene and opened fire. Lyons was working as a TV reporter covering the earlier homicide in the Pine Hills neighborhood near Orlando.

Gary Lyons expressed his grief, saying, "I'm so sorry to my son because I wish I could've taken the bullet."

Lyons said gun violence does not discriminate.

"It doesn't make a difference if you're black or white if you live in Pine Hills or Windermere if you're a Democrat or a Republican. Gun violence hits all of us all the same. Look around this room, last week it was our family, could be yours next week or one of your friends or relatives," said Gary Lyons.

Orange County deputies said the suspect also entered a home through a sliding glass door. Orange County deputies said the suspect then shot and killed 9-year-old T'Yonna Major. Her mother was also shot but survived.

Dylan's parents share similar grief with the parents of T'Yonna Major. Both families spoke during a press conference at the office of attorney Mark NeJame in Orlando.

"She was the best little girl. She did gymnastics. She excelled in that," said T'Yonna's mother, Brandi Major.

The 9-year-old was described as compassionate, loving and kind.

"She moved everybody. She had a dream; she had a desire to help," said T'Yonna's mother.

"As a mother, he was supposed to bury me. I was not supposed to bury him. I just wasn't supposed to bury him," said Beth Lyons, Dylan's mother.

For more information on how to help the families visit a GoFundMe page for both families.

Dylan Lyons GoFund Me page; CLICK HERE.

T'Yonna Major GoFund Me page; CLICK HERE.