Multiple shootings at the same location in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported two separate shootings on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills community.

The shooting comes after another shooting was reported earlier in the day in the exact location where a woman was shot and killed, according to OCSO.

ALERT: Multiple people shot on Hialeah Street, same scene as a homicide earlier today. One person has been detained. We will update as soon as possible. @SheriffMina will brief at a time and location TBD. pic.twitter.com/7exNZy8nDF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2023

OSCO said one person had been detained in relation to one of the shootings.

The conditions of those injured are unknown, but they were reportedly taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This is a developing story; ABC Action News will provide updates when they are available.