Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple shootings at the same location in Orlando

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 6:16 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 18:17:12-05

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported two separate shootings on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills community.

The shooting comes after another shooting was reported earlier in the day in the exact location where a woman was shot and killed, according to OCSO.

OSCO said one person had been detained in relation to one of the shootings.

The conditions of those injured are unknown, but they were reportedly taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This is a developing story; ABC Action News will provide updates when they are available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.