How the Tampa area voted on Florida's Constitutional amendments

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida requires a supermajority to pass state constitutional amendments, which kept several measures from being codified into law Tuesday night.

Overall, only two of the six amendments on the statewide ballot garnered at least the 60% majority needed to become law. Amendment 2, the right to hunt and fish, and Amendment 5, an annual adjustment to the value of certain homestead exemptions, were approved.

Still, except for Amendment 6, each of the other amendments on the ballot received support from at least 55% of Florida voters. Still, it wasn't enough to become law.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how voters across the Tampa area and the state voted on the constitutional amendments.

Click on a county on any map below to see the local results.

