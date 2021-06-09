History curriculum standards take center stage for Fla. Dept. of Education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Education Association took issue with the Florida Department of Education’s plans to consider changes to curriculum requirements, saying the changes, “appears to have a political, rather than educational, motive.”

Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Education will discuss changes to rule number 6A-1.094124 with the title of “Required Instruction Planning and Reporting.” The FEA took issue with different parts of the rule, including subsection 3 (b) which stated:

“Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective, and may not suppress or distort significant historical events, such as the Holocaust, and may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

The FEA asked for the line to be changed to add in other important historical topics from American history:

“Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective, and may not suppress or distort significant historical events, such as the Holocaust, slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the civil rights movement, the Trail of Tears and contributions of African Americans, Hispanic people and women to our United States. The study of American History must include discussions of the principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and subsequent amendments that reflect a more diverse America than are represented in our founding documents.”

“Students deserve the best education we can provide, and that means giving them a true picture of their world and our shared history as Americans. Hiding facts doesn’t change them. Give kids the whole truth and equip them to make up their own minds and think for themselves,” said FEA President Andrew Spar.

The FEA also took issue with the use of the word “indoctrinate” in the next section of the rule that stated, “Efficient and faithful teaching further means that any discussion is appropriate for the age and maturity level of the students, and teachers serve as facilitators for student discussion and do not share their personal views or attempt to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of views that is inconsistent with the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards and the Benchmarks for Excellent Study Thinking Standards.”

The FEA asked for the word indoctrinate to be substituted with the word persuade saying that by using it in this context, “seems to condone indoctrination if it is associated with the NGSSS and B.E.S.T Standards and is inconsistent with teachers as facilitators as described…”

The changes proposed by the DOE and those made by the FEA come at a time of heightened politicization surrounding education.

Multiple states have made changes to state curriculum to specifically outlaw the possibility of teaching, critical race theory. That theory is defined by Education Week as having at its core, “that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

More than a dozen states have introduced or passed laws banning the teaching of the subject, despite opposition from many educators. The theory isn’t taught in the state at the K-12 level, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the rule change being considered Thursday will ban the theory completely.

“Next week, I have my Commissioner of Education going to the Board of Education banning it…banning any departure from accurate history and following our standards. This is something we’ve got to stay on the forefront of,” DeSantis told Fox News Channel, according to FloridaPolitics.com.

Thursday’s meeting will start at 9 a.m. and is being held at Florida State College at Jacksonville.