Hernando County implements emergency burn ban amid rising fire danger

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County is implementing an emergency burn ban in all unincorporated areas effective immediately due to ongoing drought conditions that have the risk of brush fires.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Drought Index reached 559 and is still rising, making it a “Very High” fire danger according to Florida Forest Service Forecast reports.

This ban prohibits all forms of outdoor burning, including bonfires, campfires, and the burning of vegetation and yard debris. It does not include using contained gas or charcoal grills for cooking, as long as they are monitored.

Deputies want to remind people that even small actions, such as discarding a lit cigarette in grassy areas, can quickly start dangerous fires.

“We appreciate your cooperation to ensure the safety of the community and visitors. The burn ban will continue to be in effect until further notice,” HCSO said.

To report violations of this burn ban, please call the Hernando County Communications Center at (352) 754-6830.