Here are the storm names for the 2025 Hurricane Season

Although most Floridians are still reeling from last year's storms, we're now only 100 days out from the start of hurricane season.

In May 2024, NOAA predicted an "extraordinary" season of 17 to 25 named storms. Two of those storms, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, wreaked havoc on Florida, leaving devastation in their wake. Some neighborhoods are even still dealing with flooding.

Now, we're looking ahead. Here are the tropical cyclone names for 2025:



Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

As we look ahead to yet another storm season in the Sunshine State, it's never too early to prepare. Remember to keep a hurricane preparedness kit handy. Tampa.gov compiled a list of items that residents can add to a kit to ensure everyone is fully prepared for any situation. The items should be kept in a plastic, airtight, easy-to-carry container.