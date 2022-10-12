U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ramping up blue roof program to protect hurricane-damaged homes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left its devastating mark, but the damage continues.

With more rain expected and not enough resources to make repairs, homeowners are desperate to cover damaged roofs and protect what they can.

FEMA tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to help homeowners who are eligible for temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program.

ABC Action News met up with the USACE in Harlem Heights in Lee County as they ramped up their mission.

The home is among a growing list of 21,000 requests made to the USACE as the damage from Hurricane Ian becomes more realized.

“They are actually putting on roofs faster than they have in any other storm," USACE's Andrew Kornacki said.

Kornacki said the material is more resilient than a typical blue tarp.

USACE explains the difference between Operation Blue Roof material and tarps

“The material is a plastic with fiber reinforcement, it’s meant to last for at least 30 days, UV protected, waterproof and water resistant," Kornacki said.

It's also free.

US Army Corps of Engineers - Avoid Fraudulent Blue Roof Programs

Kornacki said, by the end of this weekend, with the help of contractors and quality assurance representatives brought in to make sure the job is done right, they'll be at "full strength", meaning working up to 600 homes a day.

“Help is coming," Kornacki said.

Irma Reyes said it's desperately needed.

“It’s not just one person, it’s everybody that’s got everything that they own out on the curb," she said. "There's so many places that are devastated with what just happened."

Reyes is staying with her daughter, whose roof is now protected.

“Our home was back in the back and that totally got flooded out, four feet of water inside. So everything had to be thrown out," Reyes said.

She said she's grateful for the help from people coming into Lee County from all over the state and country.

“There’s people from all over doing so much for our area and a lot of other areas. And that is touching," she said. "The kindness of everybody.”

The blue roofs are typically on within 2-3 hours.

"Knowing that these people are now protected from water getting into their home, it’s just one more step towards recovery," Kornacki said.

The initial sign-up period for homeowners in Lee County and Charlotte County will end on October 23.

Vacation rental properties are not eligible.

To sign up, visit blueroof.us

FEMA: Beware of Fraud and Scams

FEMA encourages survivors and business owners to be vigilant for these common post-disaster fraud practices:

Housing inspectors claiming to represent FEMA

Be cautious if somebody asks for your nine-digit registration number. A FEMA inspector will never ask for this information. They already have it in their records.

Don’t give anyone your banking information. FEMA inspectors never require banking or other personal information such as a Social Security number.

Ask the person to show you their identification badge. Federal employees always wear an official government badge to identify themselves.

Fake offers of local or federal aid

Don’t trust someone who asks for money. Federal and local disaster workers do not solicit or accept money. FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration staff never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.

Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant and asks for large cash deposits or advance payments in full.

Fraudulent building contractors

Use licensed or verified local contractors backed by reliable references.

Don’t pay more than half the costs of repairs in advance.

Demand that contractors detail the job to be done with guarantees in writing.

If you suspect fraud, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.