Gulf red snapper season extended, features 12 extra days in fall

DESTIN, Fla. — Attention fishers, Gulf red snapper recreational season is being extended for extra 12 days this year. It will be the longest season for anglers and is held from June 17 to July 31. Those 12 days of the season will be held in the fall, totaling 57 days.

The announcement was made by Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference held in Destin Thursday. Fishers with private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf as well as charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit can participate in gulf red snapper season.

“Snapper season is one of the most exciting times to be fishing in Florida, and I am excited to announce the longest season since the state took over management of red snapper,” the governor said. “People travel from all over to enjoy the recreational opportunities we have in Florida that can’t be found anywhere else. Florida is proud to continue providing access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”

The 12 extra days in the fall are as follows:

October 8-9

October 15-16

October 22-23

November 11-13 (Veteran’s Day Weekend)

November 25-27 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

To sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler and to find more snapper fishing regulations, visit Florida Fish and Wildlife's website.

RELATED STORIES

