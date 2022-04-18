Large alligator caught on camera sauntering through Florida neighborhood

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies took the video Sunday morning in Venice.

Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

RECOMMENDED: Alligator mating season is here — this is what you need to know

They estimate the gator to be about 10 feet long.

The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.