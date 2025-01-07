'Gulf of America': Trump considers renaming Gulf of Mexico

A body of water bordering many beaches Floridians know and love may be getting a new name under the Trump administration.

At a press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump said he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

"We do most of the work there, and it's ours," he said during his remarks.

Trump did not give an exact date for the change but noted that it would be announced "pretty soon."

"What a beautiful name," he continued. "It's appropriate."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to social media to share her support.

President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start.



I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/uFlrNkw7c6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2025

Trump's 2024 electoral victory was officially certified by Congress on Monday, presided by Vice President Kamala Harris. The next major event on Trump's political calendar will be his inauguration on Jan. 20.