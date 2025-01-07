Watch Now
'Gulf of America': Trump considers renaming Gulf of Mexico

Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
Trump
A body of water bordering many beaches Floridians know and love may be getting a new name under the Trump administration.

At a press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump said he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

"We do most of the work there, and it's ours," he said during his remarks.

Trump did not give an exact date for the change but noted that it would be announced "pretty soon."

"What a beautiful name," he continued. "It's appropriate."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to social media to share her support.

Trump's 2024 electoral victory was officially certified by Congress on Monday, presided by Vice President Kamala Harris. The next major event on Trump's political calendar will be his inauguration on Jan. 20.

