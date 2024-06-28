Governor DeSantis vetoed vacation rental bill due to what he called 'new bureaucratic red tape'

FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the vacation rental bill (Senate Bill 280) Thursday night.

SB 280 would have given the state more power to regulate vacation rentals by controlling licensing, creating more oversight for rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, and setting occupancy limits.

In a letter to the Secretary of State, Gov. DeSantis said the bill would create "new bureaucratic red tape" and prevent local regulation.

Full Letter Veto Letter:

Veto Letter SB 280 by ABC Action News on Scribd

Earlier this week, ABC Action News reporter Chad Mills talked to homeowners in Indian Rocks Beach who hoped Gov. DeSantis would veto the bill.