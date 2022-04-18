Governor DeSantis calling special session in May for property insurance reform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday that he will sign a proclamation calling for a special legislative session in May to deal with several issues, most notably property insurance reform.

"I am not confident we'd be able to punch it through this week (during a special session)," Governor DeSantis said. "But what I will be signing this week is a proclamation to set the dates for a special session in May. We're going to work with the legislative leaders on those dates and it will have as the main focus the reform of the property insurance market."

The move comes after state Senator Jeff Brandes tried to call for a special session himself using the legislature's rules after DeSantis had up to that point refused to call a second special session.

Seven property insurance companies in Florida are now in liquidation and many residents are seeing bills nearly triple what they were two years ago.

RELATED:



"With the 2022 hurricane season quickly approaching and an unstable market, the Legislature chose to leave homeowners exposed to a perfect storm of rising rates, limited coverage, and diminishing options," Brandes' letter said.

Brandes asked for other changes in a letter sent to the legislature trying to get a special session called. DeSantis said other areas may be dealt with during the second special session, but didn't outline those areas during his announcement in Jacksonville.